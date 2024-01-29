Songs of Glasgow: The Blue Nile's 12 greatest songs ranked
A closer look at the best songs released by Glasgow band The Blue Nile
Paul Buchanan made his return to the stage in Glasgow on Friday evening for the first time since 2015 as he performed songs with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Donald Shaw on piano.
For many, The Blue Nile are one of the finest bands which Glasgow has produced with the songs of Paul Buchanan, Robert Bell and PJ Moore having a profound impact on Scottish music.
Although the band were the first group to perform at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall, there are still many Glaswegians who have never heard of them which was summed up perfectly by Irish journalist Ken Sweeney who said: "For me, it was like going to Belfast and finding no-one had heard of Van Morrison.” So whether you have their four majestic albums in your record collection or are intrigued to find out a bit more about the band, here are 12 of their best tunes.