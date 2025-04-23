Sound of South Lanarkshire: 8 of the best bands and musicians who were born and raised in South Lanarkshire

These are some of the finest musicians and bands which South Lanarkshire has produced.

South Lanarkshire has made a huge contribution to the Scottish music scene over the years with places such as East Kilbride, Cambuslang and Hamilton producing great bands and musicians.

We have previously delved into the Bellshill music in North Lanarkshire who can claim the likes of Teenage Fanclub, BMX Bandits and The Soup Dragons in their arsenal.

Here are eight of the best bands and musicians that South Lanarkshire has produced.

1. The Jesus and Mary Chain

2. Aztec Camera

Aztec Camera frontman Roddy Frame grew up in East Kilbride and was a pupil at Duncanrig Secondary School. Many of the songs on Aztec Camera's debut album High Lard, Hard Rain were inspired by the town. | © Harry Papadopoulos, courtesy Street Level Photoworks.

3. Brian Connolly

4. Audrey Tait

Franz Ferdinand drummer Audrey Tait was brought up in Rutherglen and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School. | Supplied

