South Lanarkshire has made a huge contribution to the Scottish music scene over the years with places such as East Kilbride, Cambuslang and Hamilton producing great bands and musicians.
We have previously delved into the Bellshill music in North Lanarkshire who can claim the likes of Teenage Fanclub, BMX Bandits and The Soup Dragons in their arsenal.
Here are eight of the best bands and musicians that South Lanarkshire has produced.
1. The Jesus and Mary Chain
Brothers Jim and William Reid of the band The Jesus and Mary Chain were raised in East Kilbride and both attended Hunter High School Photo: Supplied
2. Aztec Camera
Aztec Camera frontman Roddy Frame grew up in East Kilbride and was a pupil at Duncanrig Secondary School. Many of the songs on Aztec Camera's debut album High Lard, Hard Rain were inspired by the town. | © Harry Papadopoulos, courtesy Street Level Photoworks.
3. Brian Connolly
Sweet lead singer Brian Connolly was born in Hamilton in October 1945 and was brought up in Blantyre after he was fostered at the age of two. | Getty Images
4. Audrey Tait
Franz Ferdinand drummer Audrey Tait was brought up in Rutherglen and was a pupil at Stonelaw High School. | Supplied
