Stereophonics announce new tour and Glasgow gig at the Hydro

Stereophonics announce a tour that will bring them back to Glasgow for a show at the OVO Hydro later this year

Hot on the heels of a successful summer run of outdoor and stadium gigs that saw Stereophonics play to over 500,000 fans across the UK and Europe - including a gig at Bellahouston Park - today the Welsh band announce a brand new UK Arena Tour for December 2025, with shows in Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and at London's The O2. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 11th July at 09:30am.

The announcement comes after the band roused crowds with their dazzling visuals and soaring melodies at their sold-out show in London’s Finsbury Park last Friday. This week, the band will play two sold-out homecoming shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 11th and 12th July.

Earlier this month, the band played a headline set at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival, with Rolling Stone UK dubbing the band's set as “the highlight of the night” that “upheld every expectation” for 55,000 festivalgoers.

The band recently released their thirteenth studio album, ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’, which debuted at No.1, marking their ninth official No.1 album.

The announcement says: “Stereophonics continue to solidify their place as one of the most enduring and beloved bands in rock. Their ability to seamlessly blend rock sensibilities with soaring melodies keeps their sound fresh and relevant, while Kelly Jones’ ever-introspective lyrics continue to resonate with each passing year. Stereophonics have never been content to rest on their laurels, and this year’s performances continue to be some of their most dynamic yet.”

Stereophonics UK Live Dates:

December 4 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

December 6 Newcastle Utilita Arena

December 7 Sheffield Utilita Arena

December 9 Aberdeen P&J Live

December 10 Glasgow OVO Hydro

December 12 Manchester Co-Op Live

December 13 Birmingham Utilita Arena

December 16 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

December 18 London - The O2