Gigs of Glasgow: Stevie Nicks announces huge Glasgow summer show
and live on Freeview channel 276
American singer songwriter Stevie Nicks has announced that she will be performing in Glasgow this summer.
She will be performing at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday 6 July with it set to be the first time that Nicks has appeared in the city since Fleetwood Mac made an appearance at the same venue back in July 2015.
Less than a week later, Nicks will be headlining BST at Hyde Park with other headline acts this year including Kings of Leon, Robbie Williams and Shania Twain.
One of the other UK cities which she will be performing at will be at Manchester's Co-op Live arena.
Tickets first go on pre-sale this Thursday with fans able to register for access here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.