Subculture at Sub Club celebrates 30 Years and sets out vision for new era

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow’s legendary Sub Club is marking 30 years of its iconic Saturday night institution, Subculture, with a shift that will usher in a new era for one of dance music’s most respected residencies.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as “incredibly simple and painfully rare” after first launching in 1994, Subculture has become the longest running weekly club night in the world. Every Saturday for the past three decades – save for brief interruptions due to fire damage and COVID - Subculture has remained a constant source of forward-thinking house and techno, musical credibility, and community energy, introducing both local and global talent to the Sub Club’s famously electric dancefloor.

From Saturday 5th April 2025, Subculture enters its next phase. Moving to an alternate Saturday format, the night will now be shared across four residents - Harri, Domenic, Stevie Cox and Telford - each evening curated with greater freedom for the DJs to experiment, collaborate, switch around combinations and dig deeper into their individual sounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally shaped and steered by resident DJs Harri & Domenic, Subculture built its reputation on an unwavering dedication to underground music and a simple formula: “Great new music on a great sound system with a crowd that just wants to immerse themselves,” says Harri. “That’s always been the magic—and that’s not going to change.”

“Change brings excitement,” Harri continues. “This isn’t about starting over—it’s about refreshing the foundations and giving each of us space to try new combinations, longer sets, and new ideas. And it opens the door for different energies from the wider resident team.”

The shift allows Subculture’s resident DJs to delve deeper into their individual sounds, while maintaining the collective spirit that’s always defined the night. For Domenic, it’s about evolution rather than reinvention: “It still has the same ethos - underground electronic music with soul. I’m looking forward to exploring new line-ups and building nights that reflect the direction I see things moving.”

Subculture’s evolution also creates space for new perspectives—without losing sight of the foundations it’s built on. “The authenticity has always come from the people running the night, the people playing, and the crowd on the floor. That hasn’t changed,” says Domenic. “And it won’t.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Stevie Cox and Telford, who joined the resident roster in more recent years, bring a fresh energy to the line-up. For Stevie, Subculture is “exactly what a club night should be—great music, a real sense of community on the dancefloor, and people who are there for the right reasons.” She sees this new chapter as an opportunity to reflect the values Harri and Domenic passed down: “Introducing people to high quality music week in, week out. It’s not about the DJ—it’s about the music and the people in the room.”

Telford, meanwhile, is keen to explore new ideas and challenge expectations: We want to find interesting ways we can introduce new technology to the night, present more live acts, and create nights that might not be what you’d expect on a typical Saturday in Glasgow.” He adds: “40 years after its emergence, I still believe house and techno are the genres best suited to the club experience—and that’s something worth pushing forward.”

This new phase will see longer sets, more b2bs, wider bookings, and the introduction of underrepresented or under-the-radar talent, while maintaining the uncompromising spirit that’s made Subculture a global benchmark for club culture. As Stevie puts it: “We’re in an age where DJs are treated like pop stars. But Subculture has always done things differently—and we’re keeping that tradition alive.”

This Saturday, March 29th, sees Subculture draw the curtains on the 30th year celebrations with Harri & Domenic commanding the room all night long in time honoured fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following week, on Saturday April 5th, a brand new chapter swings open as Harri plays host to Bradley Zero on his Subculture debut, marking both the opening night of the new resident format and the seminal club nights’ 31st anniversary in style.