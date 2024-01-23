Summer Nights at the Bandstand release 2024 line-up which includes former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr
The summer festival is once again returning to Kelvingrove Bandstand this year
Summer Nights at the Bandstand have unveiled their line-up for 2024 which once again includes a host of huge acts.
Now in its ninth year, more musicians and bands will be heading to Kelvingrove Park in the West End this summer to perform live at the bandstand event program.
Everything gets underway with Gabrielle opening up Tuesday, July 23 with The Midnight, Johnny Marr, Bill Bailey, Future Islands, Squeeze, The Teskey Brothers, Ziggy Alberts, The Saw Doctors, Echo & The Bunnymen and Bananarama set to take to the stage throughout July and August.
Previous acts which have performed at the Bandstand includes the likes of The Waterboys, Van Morrison, Primal Scream, Patti Smith and Burt Bacharach the summer festival always producing memorable nights.
Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 9am on Friday, January 26 with various prices for artists plus a booking fee now confirmed