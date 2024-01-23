Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer Nights at the Bandstand have unveiled their line-up for 2024 which once again includes a host of huge acts.

Now in its ninth year, more musicians and bands will be heading to Kelvingrove Park in the West End this summer to perform live at the bandstand event program.

Everything gets underway with Gabrielle opening up Tuesday, July 23 with The Midnight, Johnny Marr, Bill Bailey, Future Islands, Squeeze, The Teskey Brothers, Ziggy Alberts, The Saw Doctors, Echo & The Bunnymen and Bananarama set to take to the stage throughout July and August.

Previous acts which have performed at the Bandstand includes the likes of The Waterboys, Van Morrison, Primal Scream, Patti Smith and Burt Bacharach the summer festival always producing memorable nights.