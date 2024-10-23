Live music will once again return to Glasgow’s Southside as Regular Music put on four nights of brilliant bands.
Last year, we were treated to the likes of The Waterboys, Mogwai and The Charlatans playing the big top tent at Queen’s Park and four other huge bands will take to the stage in at the Glasgow park later this month.
Here are six of the best bands who you can catch at Queen’s Park next summer.
1. Del Amitri
Glasgow rockers Del Amitri will headline the first night of Summer Nights on the Southside on Thursday 26 June. Photo: -
2. The Saw Doctors
The Saw Doctors are the Friday headliners are Queen's Parka and will be supported by Hothouse Flowers and Sharon Shannon. Photo: Paul Windsor
3. Echo & the Bunnymen
After two sold out shows at Kelvingrove Park earlier this year, Echo & the Bunnymen will once again return to Glasgow and will be supported by the Lightning Seeds and Michael Head & the Red Elastic Band. Photo: Jim Dyson
4. Ocean Colour Scene
Ocean Colour Scene are the final headliner at Summer Nights on the Southside and will perform at the big top tent on Sunday 29 June. Photo: Neil Chapman
