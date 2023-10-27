Summer Sessions music festival set to return to Glasgow in 2024

Huge names are set to head to Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park for Summer Sessions in 2024

Live Nation, DF Concertsand leading live music and event promoter Cuffe & Taylor today announced that it is bringing Scotland’s long-running live music series ‘Summer Sessions’to five new destinations in England and Wales in 2024.

The expansion will see Summer Sessions events take place in Bedford, Chepstow, Derby, Plymouth and Southampton for the very first time and the first headliners have already been revealed as Nile Rodgers & CHIC (playing Bedford and Southampton) and Jess Glynne (playing Bedford). Summer Sessions will also return to Edinburgh and Glasgow in 2024, with more cities to be announced soon.

Founded back in 2013 by DF Concerts, Summer Sessions has become a much-loved and highly anticipated live music series in Scotland with events taking place across the country, including Glasgow and Edinburgh. Renowned for regularly showcasing a diverse roster of world-leading talent, previous headliners include Eminem, Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and David Guetta.

Co-founder of Cuffe & Taylor, Peter Taylor said: “The runaway success of Summer Sessions in Scotland has proven the event is one which resonates with music fans and artists alike, whilst also bringing brilliant economic benefits to host cities.”

“We see an incredible opportunity to deliver world-leading live shows all around the UK under the Summer Sessions banner, and very much expect the events to become regular fixtures in music fans’ calendars. Bedford, Chepstow, Derby, Plymouth and Southampton - we’ll see you in summer 2024. We can’t wait.”

As the founding city for Summer Sessions, it has been confirmed that Glasgow Summer Sessions will make a return to Bellahouston Park in 2024 after a brief hiatus. Having hosted world renowned acts such as Eminem, The Cure, David Guetta, Calvin Harris and many more, fans can expect to see huge names in 2024.