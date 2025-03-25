SWG3 marks 20 years of Glasgow venue with celebration of music, art and fashion

This year, SWG3 marks 20 years as part of Glasgow’s creative landscape as a complex of studios, warehouse venues, restaurants, exhibitions and street art.

From its origins as a disused warehouse to a hub of artists, creatives and independent businesses, SWG3 has been a catalyst for ideas, a home for local talent, and a stage for music events and art exhibitions. To celebrate 20 years, SWG3 will embark on a series of creative collaborations, special projects, and landmark events.

Acclaimed visual artist Sandy Smith—now based in New York but once among the first to rent a studio at SWG3—returns with a sculpture installed in the community garden ‘Please Don’t Break My Heart’. A reimagining of his work, which reads All The Time I Was Making This I Was Thinking Of You, the piece pays tribute to SWG3’s artistic roots.

The artwork also inspires a collaboration with Folk Clothing, resulting in a limited-edition collection that embodies the intersection of art and fashion that has long been part of SWG3’s identity.

A partnership with The Clydeside Distillery and renowned artist Jim Lambie will see the release of a limited-edition whisky, paying tribute to one of SWG3’s most notable friends and a longstanding figure in its history. Before becoming the distinctive space for live music, clubs, and more that it is today, SWG3’s ground floor was a wedding car garage.

In 2006, as the space transitioned into a gallery, Jim Lambie was invited by SWG3 to create work for the Comme des Garçons Guerrilla Store +44 141. Using a white Daimler Limousine from the garage as his canvas, he adorned it with his signature style layering psychedelic vinyl tape across its surface. The vehicle was displayed as part of the project before the space later evolved into the Gallery and since 2015 the TV Studio.

Now, the artwork will be revisited for the whisky’s packaging, with the bottle and tubing adorned in the Paisley Pattern—connecting SWG3’s past and present through one of its first-ever pieces of art.The whisky itself is a single malt, matured in first-fill bourbon barrels from 2018 and finished for six months in a Pedro Ximénez sherry butt.

Bottled at 48.5% ABV, non-chill filtered and natural in colour, it brings together notes of tropical fruit, toffee, oak spice and dark chocolate—an expressive, richly layered dram crafted to embody the creative spirit of both Jim Lambie and SWG3.

Additionally, the story of SWG3 will be captured in print, with a commemorative ‘20 Years of SWG3’ book curated by resident designer Phoebe Wilson and poet Leyla Josephine. Weaving together key moments, personal reflections, and unseen and unheard memories, it will offer a vivid tapestry of the artists, musicians, and communities who have shaped the venue—an intimate archive of the energy, creativity, and culture that has defined SWG3 over the past two decades.

SWG3’s pioneering BODYHEAT system—an innovative renewable thermal heating and cooling system—will be celebrated through a series of signature events. Integrating cutting-edge low-carbon technology, BODYHEAT captures warmth from the movement of audiences, repurposing it through heat pumps and geothermal storage to sustainably heat and cool the venue. First introduced in 2021 with a show from Honey Dijon, the system has been a driving force in SWG3’s sustainability efforts. In 2025, a specially curated lineup of performances will highlight its impact, reinforcing the venue’s commitment to innovation, club culture, and a greener future.

Andrew Fleming-Brown, SWG3 Founder and Director, said: "Reaching 20 years is a special moment for SWG3. The space has evolved in ways we could never have fully imagined, but at its heart, it has always been about creativity, collaboration, and community. This year is about reflecting on that journey, celebrating the people who have been part of it, and looking ahead to what’s next."Further details on each project, along with additional announcements, will be unveiled throughout the year.