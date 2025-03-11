T in the Park 1995: 9 of the best bands and artists who played at T in the Park 1995

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:05 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 13:33 GMT

T in the Park 1995 was a memorable one as some of the biggest names in music headed to Strathclyde Country Park

The first T in the Park went down a charm, and word spread quickly - leading to the festival selling out one of the days for the first time ever. It was also the first year the festival introduced the Dance Tent.

The artist that drew the most attention to the festival was Kylie Minogue, who appeared in the signing tent, leading to one of the longest queues of the weekend. Tickets for the festival were £25 per day and £45 per weekend.

Britpop heads will fondly remember this festival being the one in which Noel Gallagher joined Paul Weller up on stage. The Prodigy played an incredible set and other highlights further down the bill included The Verve, Supergrass and Underworld.

A few months after releasing his landmark album 'Stanley Road', Paul Weller headlined the main stage at T in the Park in 1995. He was joined on stage by Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher.

1. Paul Weller

Kylie Minogue made an appearance at the second iteration of T in the Park in 1995 - quite possibly the first and last time the artist was ever in Motherwell

2. Kylie Minogue

The Prodigy gave one of the most memorable performances at T in the Park 1995. Highlights of their setlist included "Voodoo People", "Poison" and "Out of Space".

3. The Prodigy

The Verve performed the NME Stage on Sunday 6 August at T in the Park 1995. A month earlier, the band from Wigan released their second album 'A Northern Soul'. Their setlist included "Slide Away" and "This Is Music".

4. The Verve

