T in the Park 1995: 9 of the best bands and artists who played at T in the Park 1995

The first T in the Park went down a charm, and word spread quickly - leading to the festival selling out one of the days for the first time ever. It was also the first year the festival introduced the Dance Tent.

The artist that drew the most attention to the festival was Kylie Minogue, who appeared in the signing tent, leading to one of the longest queues of the weekend. Tickets for the festival were £25 per day and £45 per weekend.

Britpop heads will fondly remember this festival being the one in which Noel Gallagher joined Paul Weller up on stage. The Prodigy played an incredible set and other highlights further down the bill included The Verve, Supergrass and Underworld.

1 . Paul Weller A few months after releasing his landmark album 'Stanley Road', Paul Weller headlined the main stage at T in the Park in 1995. He was joined on stage by Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher. | Paul Weller

2 . Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue made an appearance at the second iteration of T in the Park in 1995 - quite possibly the first and last time the artist was ever in Motherwell | T in the Park

3 . The Prodigy The Prodigy gave one of the most memorable performances at T in the Park 1995. Highlights of their setlist included "Voodoo People", "Poison" and "Out of Space". | Getty Images