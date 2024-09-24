Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TAKE That star Howard Donald reminisced about performing in Glasgow’s once legendary Victorias nightclub and the now defunct Mardi Gras club as he prepared for an intimate gig in Ingliston Estate and Country Club this month.

Howard who looking forward to a far more stylish visit DJing at Ingliston Estate and Country Club this month, says he and the lads never knew what was happening next as he recalled driving in a hire van to Scotland in the nineties to perform tiny club gigs in Glasgow when the band first got together.

Howard, who is currently on a world tour with his Greatest Day bandmates Gary Barlow and Mark Owen has only a week off in between arena dates, but he’s chosen to come to Bishopton in Renfrewshire, just twenty minutes away from Glasgow centre, for a party day with lunch and fizz on Sunday September 29.

Howard, who will join 500 revellers at the £55 a head party to play dance floor anthems between 2-8pm explained: “The first time I came to Scotland was for one of our tours we did with Take that, and it was with these two guys, these promoters, and we did something like five clubs over the course of four or five days. I think we did this place called Victorias. Does it still exist? At least we didn’t close it down. And there was another where the dance floor came up and we were dancing and singing on it -the Mardi Gras.”

“So we did like a club tour, and we went all around Glasgow, and it was such a blast. It was so cool, so good. We were in a hire van, that we used to drive everywhere around the country, so we drove the hire van from Manchester to Scotland. It was like a road trip. It was an adventure, and we didn't know what was going to come from day to day. ”Bosses at the stylish Ingliston Estate and Country Club in Renfrewshire, just twenty minutes from Glasgow, are laying on a more lavish experience for Howard’s visit this time round.

And the star, who ends his UK shows with the lads in Leicester on September 22 before heading off to Poland in October can’t wait to spend some of his precious holiday time in and around the stylish Scots estate which also welcomes former TOWIE star Mark Wright to play a Halloween DJ set with two course meal, dancers and a glass of fizz on arrival on October 26 from 6:30pm until 1am, and JLS and Hit List star Marvin Humes to DJ at Ingliston's Day Club, the ultimate party on November 10 for £45 including a delectable lunch and fizz on arrival.

Ingliston who are also hosting a spooky family rave on October 13 have played host to Denise Van Outen, and Judge Jules in past months in their purpose built Grand Marque, the biggest Indoor Wedding Marquee in Scotland, which cost a whopping £3.5 million to create.

The idyllic 90-acre Renfrewshire estate, called in specialists to help with the awesome build which also boasts a super amped state of the art sound system, glittering chandeliers, wall to ceiling fairy lights, and bespoke flooring.A gold-plated bridal suite and gold finished toilets for guests also adjoin the luxurious draped venue which has its own separate VIP entrance and a separate green room for any performers.