It will be the first time Tame Impala have performed in Glasgow for over a decade.

On October 17th, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) will release his fifth full-length album, Deadbeat via Columbia Records.

On it, Parker sculpts a collection of wickedly potent club-psych explorations as a vehicle for some of his most direct, brain-wormy songwriting to date. Today, he’s announced a major UK and European tour in support of the album, including Glasgow's OVO Hydro on 11th May 2026. The dates kick off in Porto, Portugal on 4th April and wrap in Dublin, Ireland 13th May.

Today, he also shares the new single, “Dracula” as well as the video directed by Julian Klincewicz.

Tame Impala has so far teased the album with “Loser” along with a music video directed by Kristofski and starring Joe Keery, as well as “End of Summer,” a sprawling 7-minute epic that harkens back to the acid house summer of ’89, to free parties of the mid-90s, to bush doofs in outback paddocks - to an imagined history, transmuted into something simultaneously present and eternal, still unmistakably Tame Impala.

Where are Tame Impala playing in the UK/EU in 2026?

4th Apr – Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota – Porto, Portugal

5th Apr – MEO Arena – Lisbon, Portugal

7th Apr – Movistar Arena – Madrid, Spain

8th Apr – Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona, Spain

10th Apr – LDLC Arena – Lyon, France

12th Apr – Inalpi Arena – Turin, Italy

13th Apr – Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy

14th Apr – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

16th Apr – Olympiahalle – Munich, Germany

18th Apr – PreZero Arena – Gliwice, Poland

20th Apr – O2 Arena – Prague, Czechia

23rd Apr – Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany

25th Apr – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark

26th Apr – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

27th Apr – Unity Arena – Oslo, Norway

29th Apr – Uber Arena – Berlin, Germany

30th Apr – Festhalle – Frankfurt, Germany

1st May – PSD Bank Dome – Dusseldorf, Germany

3rd May – Accor Arena – Paris, France

4th May – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

5th May – AFAS Dome – Antwerp, Belgium

7th May – The O2 – London, United Kingdom

8th May – Co-op Live Arena – Manchester, United Kingdom

9th May – Utilita Arena Birmingham – Birmingham, United Kingdom

11th May – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, United Kingdom

13th May – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

The artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, 1st October at 9AM with the general on-sale taking place on Friday, 3rd October at 9AM.