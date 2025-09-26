Gigs in Glasgow: Tame Impala announce 2026 UK/EU spring tour including huge Glasgow show
On October 17th, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) will release his fifth full-length album, Deadbeat via Columbia Records.
On it, Parker sculpts a collection of wickedly potent club-psych explorations as a vehicle for some of his most direct, brain-wormy songwriting to date. Today, he’s announced a major UK and European tour in support of the album, including Glasgow's OVO Hydro on 11th May 2026. The dates kick off in Porto, Portugal on 4th April and wrap in Dublin, Ireland 13th May.
Today, he also shares the new single, “Dracula” as well as the video directed by Julian Klincewicz.
Tame Impala has so far teased the album with “Loser” along with a music video directed by Kristofski and starring Joe Keery, as well as “End of Summer,” a sprawling 7-minute epic that harkens back to the acid house summer of ’89, to free parties of the mid-90s, to bush doofs in outback paddocks - to an imagined history, transmuted into something simultaneously present and eternal, still unmistakably Tame Impala.
Where are Tame Impala playing in the UK/EU in 2026?
- 4th Apr – Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota – Porto, Portugal
- 5th Apr – MEO Arena – Lisbon, Portugal
- 7th Apr – Movistar Arena – Madrid, Spain
- 8th Apr – Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona, Spain
- 10th Apr – LDLC Arena – Lyon, France
- 12th Apr – Inalpi Arena – Turin, Italy
- 13th Apr – Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy
- 14th Apr – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland
- 16th Apr – Olympiahalle – Munich, Germany
- 18th Apr – PreZero Arena – Gliwice, Poland
- 20th Apr – O2 Arena – Prague, Czechia
- 23rd Apr – Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany
- 25th Apr – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark
- 26th Apr – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden
- 27th Apr – Unity Arena – Oslo, Norway
- 29th Apr – Uber Arena – Berlin, Germany
- 30th Apr – Festhalle – Frankfurt, Germany
- 1st May – PSD Bank Dome – Dusseldorf, Germany
- 3rd May – Accor Arena – Paris, France
- 4th May – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 5th May – AFAS Dome – Antwerp, Belgium
- 7th May – The O2 – London, United Kingdom
- 8th May – Co-op Live Arena – Manchester, United Kingdom
- 9th May – Utilita Arena Birmingham – Birmingham, United Kingdom
- 11th May – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, United Kingdom
- 13th May – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland
The artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, 1st October at 9AM with the general on-sale taking place on Friday, 3rd October at 9AM.