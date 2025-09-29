Gigs in Glasgow: Teddy Swims to play huge outdoor show at Glasgow Summer Sessions
Grammy nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims today announces a run of outdoor shows and festivals across the UK and Ireland for summer 2026, including his first outdoor headline show in Scotland at Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park on Sunday 28th June.
Joined by his band Freak Feely, Swims will be supported by breakout vocalist and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith on all headline dates apart from Scarborough, while New Zealand-Australian singer and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei will perform across all headline shows.
Where is Teddy Swims playing during summer 2026?
- Sat 20 June – Sky Presents Isle of Wight Festival
- Mon 22 June – Belsonic, Belfast
- Tue 23 June – Malahide Castle, Dublin
- Thu 25 June – TK Maxx presents Live at Powderham, Exeter
- Fri 26 June – Blackweir Fields, Cardiff
- Sun 28 June – Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park
- Wed 1 July – TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival
- Wed 22 July – TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Fans signed up to the Summer Sessions database will have access to a presale from 10am on Thursday 2nd October before general on sale from 10am on Friday 3rd October.