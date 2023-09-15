Texas announce arena tour with hometown gig at the Hydro
Texas bring their arena show to Glasgow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following a triumphant performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this year, which The Independent described as “one of Friday’s most memorable performances”, Texas will return to the stage for a run of UK arena shows in 2024.
Kicking off at Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday September 6th and culminating with a hometown date at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday 14th September, the run will see the band play a set of classic hits from their recently released The Very Best Of 1989 - 2023.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Artist presale will be available at 10am on Wednesday September 20th, with general sale on Friday 22nd HERE.
Texas will play the following UK dates:
September 2024
Fri 6th LEEDS, First Direct Arena
Sat 7th LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena
Tue 10th BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth International Centre
Wed 11th CARDIFF, Utilita Arena Cardiff
Fri 13th BIRMINGHAM, Utilita Arena
BirminghamSat 14th GLASGOW OVO Hydro
34 years since they recorded ‘I Don’t Want A Lover’, then watched as it reached Number Eight in the charts, Texas, one of the most loved bands Glasgow has ever produced, have gone on to produce ten studio albums, selling over 40 million records worldwide.
The band celebrate their continued legacy with a special 2LP & 2CD compilation The Very Best Of 1989 - 2023 - out now on.