Register
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Texas announce arena tour with hometown gig at the Hydro

Texas bring their arena show to Glasgow

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 15th Sep 2023, 17:22 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following a triumphant performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this year, which The Independent described as “one of Friday’s most memorable performances”, Texas will return to the stage for a run of UK arena shows in 2024.

Kicking off at Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday September 6th and culminating with a hometown date at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday 14th September, the run will see the band play a set of classic hits from their recently released The Very Best Of 1989 - 2023.

Artist presale will be available at 10am on Wednesday September 20th, with general sale on Friday 22nd HERE.

Most Popular

    Texas will play the following UK dates:

    September 2024

    Fri 6th LEEDS, First Direct Arena

    Sat 7th LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena

    Tue 10th BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth International Centre

    Wed 11th CARDIFF, Utilita Arena Cardiff

    Fri 13th BIRMINGHAM, Utilita Arena

    BirminghamSat 14th GLASGOW OVO Hydro

    34 years since they recorded ‘I Don’t Want A Lover’, then watched as it reached Number Eight in the charts, Texas, one of the most loved bands Glasgow has ever produced, have gone on to produce ten studio albums, selling over 40 million records worldwide.

    The band celebrate their continued legacy with a special 2LP & 2CD compilation The Very Best Of 1989 - 2023 - out now on.

    Related topics:Glasgow