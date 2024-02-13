Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Texas have announced that they are to release a new album at the end of this month in collaboration with Spooner Oldham.

It will be the bands first studio album release since 'Hi' in May 2021 which included collaborations with Clare Grogan and Wu-Tang Clan.

Last year, Texas played a cracking set at Glastonbury and released a new compilation album titled 'The Very Best Of 1989 - 2023' which spanned their successful thirty plus year career in the music industry.

Taking to social media, the band and lead singer Sharleen Spiteri said: "Surprise! We have a new album and it's like nothing we've ever done before. 'The Muscle Shoals Sessions' is out on 29 March.

"It's our first ever joint album and it's with legendary American songwriter and pianist Spooner Oldham. Recorded at the renowned Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, during the summer of 2022, it features 12 of our greatest hits, and two covers ('Would I Lie To You' by Charles and Eddie and 'Save The Last Dance' by The Drifters) - reimagined and laid bare. Stripped back to their bare bones.

"To have the option to go to Muscle Shoals to record Texas was like being a little kid in a sweet shop. Working with Spooner was inspiring, fun and he's just a wonderful human being. The fact that Northern Soul music has been such a massive influence for us made the fit with Spooner just right."