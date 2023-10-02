Register
Texas announce second Hydro date for 2024 after first sells out in less than two hours

Texas have added a second date at the OVO Hydro next year thanks to demand from fans.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 19:28 BST
The band sold out the first date at the venue on September 14, 2024 – more than 13,000 tickets – in a matter of hours.

The new date is on Sunday, Sept 15, 2024 and even singer Sharleen Spiteri is blown away – as the band reckon they have never sold out such a large show quicker.

Sharleen said: “We are thrilled that we have had to add another Hydro date due to selling out in less than a day.

    “To be honest I’m feeling a bit emotional about it. To be playing home with this amount of support and love is pretty overwhelming!”

    Texas have enjoyed a hugely successful year with their latest album winning critical acclaim and selling well.

    Plus they have another GBX and Paul Keenan remix coming out on Friday, this time of their recent single Keep On Talking, after a collaboration with George last year helped introduce them to a new audience.

    Tickets pre-sale is on Wednesday and on sale fully on Friday from gigsinscotland.com.

