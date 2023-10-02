Texas have added a second date at the OVO Hydro next year thanks to demand from fans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The band sold out the first date at the venue on September 14, 2024 – more than 13,000 tickets – in a matter of hours.

The new date is on Sunday, Sept 15, 2024 and even singer Sharleen Spiteri is blown away – as the band reckon they have never sold out such a large show quicker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharleen said: “We are thrilled that we have had to add another Hydro date due to selling out in less than a day.

Most Popular

“To be honest I’m feeling a bit emotional about it. To be playing home with this amount of support and love is pretty overwhelming!”

Texas have enjoyed a hugely successful year with their latest album winning critical acclaim and selling well.

Plus they have another GBX and Paul Keenan remix coming out on Friday, this time of their recent single Keep On Talking, after a collaboration with George last year helped introduce them to a new audience.