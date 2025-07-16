It will be the first headline show The Fratellis have played in Glasgow in almost four years.

Glasgow favourites The Fratellis have added four new shows to their 2026 Costello Music tour which includes a special homecoming show in their hometown.

The band will perform at the O2 Academy and be supported by The Gulps on the road. It begins in early February 2026 at Nottingham’s Rock City before heading to Cardiff, London. Norwich, Lincoln, Liverpool, Manchester, Wolverhampton, Portsmouth, Southend, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Bristol, Newcastle and ending in Glasgow.

Having supported Catfish and the Bottlemen and Kaiser Chiefs in recent times for gigs in Glasgow, this will be the first time that The Fratellis have headlined a gig in the city since their ‘Half Drunk Under a Full Moon’ tour in 2022 when they performed two nights at the Barrowland Ballroom.

In an interview with The Guardian back in 2021, Jon Fratelli spoke about their hit single “Chelsea Dagger” which features on Costello Music saying: “ I was living in a quiet village outside Glasgow. I didn’t know anybody. I hadn’t travelled. I hadn’t really lived. So with that song, I was trying to create this alternative reality – a slightly dodgy underworld I’d never been to, filled with characters I’d never met. Burlesque dancers. Gangsters. Cradle-snatchers. The song has the atmosphere of a sinister old speakeasy.

“I wrote it after meeting my girlfriend, who became my wife. At the time, she was building up to her first burlesque performance at Club Noir in Glasgow, which was the world’s biggest burlesque club night. I had no idea what “burlesque” meant. I’ll be honest: at first, it sounded to me like stripping, but I was told in no uncertain terms it was completely different. She’d chosen Chelsea Dagger as her stage name – as a play on Britney Spears – and something told me I could get a song out of that. But I don’t really see her as Miss Dagger, the burlesque dancer in the song. My wife is more wholesome.

“We went to Los Angeles to record. I wasn’t mad keen on going down the road of the chant vocals. I really wanted to have a New Orleans big band playing. But Tony Hoffer, our producer, had us doing multiple vocal takes from all around the studio. At one point, I seem to remember standing on top of a £60,000 Steinway grand piano.

“We didn’t think we’d made a hit. Most musicians are so hard on themselves that they never write something then punch the air. It was nice when Celtic started playing Chelsea Dagger at matches, but I think it got overused at sporting events. There was a period where every third team was using it and it’s hard for any song to keep up. I understand why some journalists formed the opinion that Chelsea Dagger was music for football hooligans, but I would never give any credence to that.

“I wasn’t eased into success. It was a head****. Of course, there’s a downside to having a song like Chelsea Dagger, but it feels perverse to talk about it, because it’s made my life so much more pleasant. I doubt Rod Stewart wants to be playing Maggie May every night. I’m not even sure if Springsteen wants to play Born to Run. I’m exactly the same. But that’s the deal you make, and you have to do it in good faith. If you do it begrudgingly, people smell that a mile off.

“Chelsea Dagger is a song for a crowd. When we play it, we fade into the background and it becomes theirs. That never gets dull.”