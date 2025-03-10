Back Doune the Rabbit Hole

Following the announcement of its highly anticipated return, Back Doune the Rabbit Hole has announced an eclectic line up for its 2025 edition, set to take place from August 1st to 3rd under new management on the Cardross Estate, Stirlingshire.

Headlining the weekend are Marc Almond on Friday, The Fratellis on Saturday, and The Zutons on Sunday, delivering high-energy performances that will frame a weekend packed with diverse musical talent.

The line up reflects the festival’s commitment to celebrating a wide range of genres, featuring chart-topping pop from Scouting for Girls, feel-good anthems from The Feeling, the soulful acoustics of Newton Faulkner, and the unique tribute act Elvana. Adding to the mix are acclaimed singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan, folk-punk favourites Ferocious Dog, and the legendary Undertones.

The announcement follows the festival’s return under new management, led by recording and touring artist Brian Harkin in partnership with Rock Artist Management, directed by Colin Black and Paul Aspey.

Strengthening the expertise of the new management team will be a wider group of music industry leaders who have a combined experience of over 45 years in running festivals. The team has organised over 150 events in the last 10 years.

“We’re absolutely buzzing to bring Doune the Rabbit Hole back to life,” said Brian Harkin. “The response and support so far have been incredible, and we’re so grateful to everyone who’s placed their trust in us to carry this festival forward.

“This event has always been about bringing people together through a love of music, and we’ve worked hard to put together a lineup that reflects that spirit. Diverse, exciting, and packed with talent.

“We can’t wait to welcome festival goers back to Cardross Estate in August for a weekend that stays true to what has made the festival special, while bringing new energy and experience to lead it into this new chapter.”

Back Doune the Rabbit Hole ran for 10 years before a two-year hiatus. Doune the Rabbit Hole was cancelled due to a union boycott over unpaid wages.

The organisers of the Stirlingshire event say they are a new management team, with no connection to the festival's previous directors. The festival owed £800,000 to performers and crews in 2022, before the 2023 event was cancelled after the Bectu union called for a boycott.

Businessman Brian Harkin, a former musician, said his new team would resurrect the "much loved" festival at Cardross Estate near Stirling in August. Music booking agency Rock Artist Management, who look after acts such as Hue & Cry and the Boomtown Rats, are part of the new management team.

Back Doune the Rabbit Hole will run from Friday to Sunday, August 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 2025.

Cardross Estate, Port of Menteith, Stirling FK8 3JY