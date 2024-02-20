The Libertines announce UK and Ireland tour which includes date at historic Glasgow venue
and live on Freeview channel 276
The last gang in town The Libertines, who release their hotly anticipated new album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade on March 29, have announced a UK & Irish tour.
They will be appearing at Glasgow's legendary Barrowland Ballroom in October having just played a pair of intimate gigs at the Oran Mor last week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kicking-off in Dublin at the end of September, the band will play several venues across the UK including two nights at The Roundhouse in London before culminating at Manchester’s Albert Hall.
A full list of tour dates can be found below:
September
- 23 - Dublin
- 24 - Belfast
October
- 3 - Birmingham
- 4 - Norwich
- 5 - Cambridge
- 7 - Cardiff
- 8 - Bristol
- 18 - Glasgow
- 19 - Liverpool
- 21 - Nottingham
- 22- Leeds
- 30 & 31 - London
November
- 4- Sheffield
- 5 - Newcastle
- 7 - Manchester
It will be the bands first appearance at the Barrowland Ballroom since December 2019, with their first gig in the city taking place well over two decades ago at Barfly on Clyde Street.