The last gang in town The Libertines, who release their hotly anticipated new album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade on March 29, have announced a UK & Irish tour.

They will be appearing at Glasgow's legendary Barrowland Ballroom in October having just played a pair of intimate gigs at the Oran Mor last week.

Kicking-off in Dublin at the end of September, the band will play several venues across the UK including two nights at The Roundhouse in London before culminating at Manchester’s Albert Hall.

A full list of tour dates can be found below:

September

23 - Dublin

24 - Belfast

October

3 - Birmingham

4 - Norwich

5 - Cambridge

7 - Cardiff

8 - Bristol

18 - Glasgow

19 - Liverpool

21 - Nottingham

22- Leeds

30 & 31 - London

November

4- Sheffield

5 - Newcastle

7 - Manchester