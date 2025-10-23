The life and times of Robert Carlyle in 10 of his favourite songs

Robert Carlyle is one of Scotland’s most acclaimed actors, known for bringing to life a host of unforgettable characters on both film and television.
Famed for notable roles such as Gaz Schofield in The Full Monty and the volatile Begbie in Trainspotting, Carlyle has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning decades.
Born in Maryhill in 1961, Carlyle attended North Kelvinside Secondary School before working alongside his father as a painter and decorator. His passion for acting emerged later in life when he became involved with the Glasgow Arts Centre, eventually leading him to graduate from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.
Join Robert Carlyle as he reflects on his life and career, sharing some of his favourite songs and the memories they hold.
1. From The Morning, Nick Drake
The first track selected by Carlyle represents a part of his life. “I ended up in a commune in actual fact with my father from 1968 to 1972 and travelled up and down the country starting in Glasgow with my father loving Nick Drake.” | Nick Drake
2. That’s Entertainment, The Jam
The second track selected by Robert Carlyle is The Jam’s ‘That’s Entertainment’ which was released in 1980. Carlyle explained that he had a friend at school who he would go and see various gigs with. They both went down from Glasgow to Brixton to see the band. Caryle became good friends with Paul Weller during the nineties after meeting at a club in London. | Getty Images
3. Songbird, Fleetwood Mac
Speaking about Songbird, Carlyle said: “It’s just such a beautiful song. I loved Fleetwood Mac, that was one of my go-tos. Rumours was the album that we played constantly.” Photo: Dia Dipasupil
4. Watching The Wheels, John Lennon
Having appeared as John Lennon in the film Yesterday, Carlyle said: “I just love this song. It’s a fantastic goodbye to Beatlemania. I never will get to the heights of John Lennon and can understand to an extent how it feels to have enough of everything.” | Getty Images