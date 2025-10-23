The life and times of Robert Carlyle in 10 of his favourite songs

2 . That’s Entertainment, The Jam

The second track selected by Robert Carlyle is The Jam’s ‘That’s Entertainment’ which was released in 1980. Carlyle explained that he had a friend at school who he would go and see various gigs with. They both went down from Glasgow to Brixton to see the band. Caryle became good friends with Paul Weller during the nineties after meeting at a club in London. | Getty Images