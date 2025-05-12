The Pogues were back in Glasgow last night for their second gig at the Barrowland Ballroom in less than a week on their 40th anniversary Rum Sodomy & the Lash tour.

Before the Sunday night gig, the band were inducted into the Barrowland Hall of Fame where they join the likes of David Bowie, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher.

Taking to social media to announce the award, the Barrowland Hall of Fame said: “Finally after many years we got to induct the Pogues into Barrowland Hall Of Fame.

“ Many great memories of their gigs at the venue including the very first live performance of Fairytale of New York.”

Spider Stacey is one of the principal forces within the group, sometimes frontman and tin whistle player. Speaking to Glasgowist in an interview in 2016, he reflected on his fond memories of Glasgow and The Pogues relationship with the city. Spider said: “The first time we went to Glasgow we played the Queen Margaret’s Union. It would have been 1985, I would say. We were pretty apprehensive. Glasgow audiences had a reputation. We knew they would let you know what they think about you. If they didn’t like you, you were going to know about that.

“What we hadn’t actually really prepared for is what happens when Glasgow audiences do like you. Which is what happened, they liked us from the off and it was brilliant, a really good night. People were running around with beer trays, whacking each other on the head, it sounds violent but it really wasn’t, they were just having a laugh and there was just this atmosphere of complete mayhem from the crowd. Then, that was almost lightweight compared to what happened the first time we played at The Barrowlands. It just set the tone, absolutely nailed it.

This will be The Pogues first gig at the Barrowland Ballroom since December 1993 and the venue is a particular favourite of Spider Stacey. “It’s definitely the best venue I’ve ever played. The best audience. I don’t know why The Pogues never went back to it. I feel bad about that. That was our spiritual home really. I think more so than Brixton Academy which kind of became our spiritual home the more times we played there. But the Barrowlands is a very, very special place for us.”

1 . The Pogues The Pogues were inducted into the Barrowland Hall of Fame after two nights at the venue on their 40th anniversary Rum Sodomy & the Lash tour. | Barrowland Hall of Fame

2 . Franz Ferdinand On being presented the award, frontman Alex Kapranos said: "So honoured to be inducted into the Barrowland Ballroom Hall of Fame. Very humbled. We have been playing this incredible venue for 21 years now and every time is a greater thrill." | Supplied

3 . The Jesus & Mary Chain The Jesus & Mary Chain were inducted into the Barrowland Ballroom Hall of Fame after two sold out shows at the venue. | Barrowland Hall of Fame