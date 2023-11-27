The Snuts set to return with new album Millennials and Barrowland shows

The Snuts go from strength to strength.

The Snuts present Millennials: a sharp, snarling 10-track run of firecrackers, out February 23rd, 2024 on the band’s newly set up label Happy Artist Records - via The Orchard - as they make a break away from their previous label home.

Fans were given an exclusive listen to new track NPC via the band’s Discord channel last week, and today sees the release of a disco-pop masterclass with the release of single Deep Diving.

"Deep Diving is a raw exploration of our mortality, the ticking clock of our lives and the consequences of being caught in the maze of one's own mind,” lead singer Jack Cochrane said of the track. The band sprung from the traps in May with the album’s opening track Gloria, which was soon followed by sun drenched anthem Dreams, as well as an extensive global touring schedule. Playing headline runs in Europe, America, Japan, Australia, the band also headlined their biggest ever Scottish shows at Glasgow’s SWG3 - twice - and a main stage slot at Reading & Leeds Festival.

Millennials has been made entirely to The Snuts’ script. The result: a tight production, with 10 tracks clocking in just shy of half-an-hour. Also look out for Millionaires, an epic anthem with stadium scale, as well as ‘Circles’, the last track on the album and a fitting closer.

Frontman Jack Cochrane took the studio lead in collaboration with Scott Anderson. Tracks were written on the run as The Snuts toured the world in support of their previous Top 3 album Burn The Empire, recorded on the fly in tour buses, dressing rooms, hotel rooms and a studio in the Scottish Highlands.

“Leading into this new record, the original idea was: are there any songs we’ve forgotten to write?” says Cochrane. “Are there any ideas and feelings we can dip back into from when we weren’t living in this music world? That’s where we, as millennials, came up with the concept. Tapping into the emotions that we maybe hadn’t processed into music. Those big boiling points in your life. The first time you’re falling in love. First time your heart is broken. Those pivotal moments. On the last record there was a bit more nuance. With this one, we wanted to see how it would feel if we went more direct on the songs and to connect as easily as possible. I don’t think we’re living in an age now where people want to spend time taking something apart. We want people to feel it the first time they hear it.”

Another busy touring schedule is on the horizon. With a full UK and worldwide headline tour to be announced soon, the band will take to the States for a full US tour in March, before topping the bill at Liverpool’s Sound City Festival in May. There will also be two special album launch shows at the Glasgow Barrowlands on February 27th and 28th.

UK LIVE DATES

February

Tue 27th Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

Wed 28th Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

May

Sat 4th Liverpool, Soundcity Festival

July