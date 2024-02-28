Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of a massive, celebratory sold-out hometown show at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom last night and with a second date this evening, The Snuts released the official video for ‘Circles’ - taken from their new third album Millennials, out now on the band’s newly set up label Happy Artist Records, via The Orchard.

A Scottish Bafta winning actor, Tony was last seen starring opposite Martin Compston in the BAFTA-winning BBC One drama series Mayflies. He has also landed the new lead role in the upcoming Sky Atlantic drama series Mary & George opposite Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine. It was announced last week that he will be joining the cast of the Outlander prequel: Blood Of My Blood, and his superb showing for ‘Circles’ marks his first ever music video appearance.

Speaking about the collaboration, Tony said: “As a fellow Scot from similar roots it has been great to watch the band grow - not just in Scotland and the UK but also internationally. When Jack approached me about the role I was immediately drawn to the story which involves a local cabbie watching his life flash before him in the course of one night . I’d never done a music video before, but my father was a taxi driver in Glasgow so here I am doing a full circle - it’s powerful and intense.”

The Snuts frontman Jack Cochraine added; “We first became fans of Tony’s when we saw him in Ridley Scott’s legendary film Gladiator and more recently his performance in Mayflies totally blew us away. To see a local lad from our neck of the woods on the big screen and doing so well is always inspiring.

"So when we heard Tony was a fan of ours and happened to be back home in Glasgow when we were shooting the video for Circles, we approached him and when he said he would be up for it, we immediately asked long-term collaborator Michael Sherrington to direct what we feel is an incredibly powerful and moving storyline.”