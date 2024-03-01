Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Stranglers who are one of the most influential bands in British music history, are celebrating their 50th year anniversary in 2024 with a UK and Irish tour which includes a date in Glasgow.

Since playing their last full-scale UK tour in 2022, the band has turned their minds to how they would like to celebrate their 50th anniversary with their fans. They have decided to embark on a short tour visiting some truly special and notable venues to mark their golden anniversary.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will be appearing at Glasgow's Clyde Auditorium on Friday March, 8 which will be their first performance in the city in over two years. They made their debut in Glasgow back in February 1977 at the Queen Margaret Union before going on to play the likes of the Apollo and Barrowland Ballroom.

First formed in 1974, The Stranglers uncompromising attitude was embraced by the punk movement of the late 70s but their musicianship and menace transcended the genre.

They created their own unique sound and achieved over 25 Top 40 singles and 18 Top 40 albums, with their most recent release Dark Matters reaching number 4, their highest UK chart position since Feline in the early 80s and being acclaimed as their best in decades.