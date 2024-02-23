At first, only a small crowd had gathered to see the opening act Divorce who thanked those in the room who had came along to see then early. The four-piece Nottingham band had no issue projecting their sound in the room with the shared vocal dynamic on stage between Tiger Cohen-Towell and Felix Mackenzie-Barrow getting the place going. Songs on the night included “Birds” which was recently released on their most recent EP Heady Metal. They also played a new tune called “Gears” which went down well as a larger crowd began to gather.

Following Divorce, there was a set from female Australian rock band Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers who have also had recent success with their studio album being released last October. A sold-out Barrowland crowd then anticipated The Vaccines Glasgow return who had not played in the city for almost two years. The lights were dimmed and on came Wings’ 1973 hit “Live and Let Die” before The Vaccines took to the stage. The setlist was filled of tunes which have become live staples for the band as well as several songs from the new album Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations which was released last month. As they powered through a 21-song setlist, there was also nods to moments of the past in the city and elsewhere as they gave a special mention to the old Captain’s Rest on Great Western Road where they said was the first place to have a mosh at one of their songs. Justin Young and co were on fire and the set was brilliant with highlights including “Post Break-Up Sex”, “I Always Knew” and “If You Wanna” with the night being topped off with “Norgaard” which was sung by the Barrowland crowd as Young made his way off stage. The band have came a long way since that first Glasgow gig at the Captain’s Rest in November 2010. Yesterday, it was announced that they would be special guests at Hyde Park along with Paolo Nutini to support Kings of Leon at the end of June. You’ll be able to catch the band with a couple of live tunes on Saturday night on The Jonathan Ross Show.