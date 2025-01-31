UK singer-songwriter announces 'biggest ever run of shows' - including OVO Hydro date

UK singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has announced his biggest ever run of shows, including a date at the OVO Hydro.

Grennan, who first came to prominence in 2018 with the song Found What I've Been Looking For, will embarks on an 11-date UK & Ireland arena tour in September. The GRENNAN ’25 tour kicks off in Bournemouth on 3 September and includes a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 11 September before wrapping in Manchester on 19 September.

The singer-songwriter has also announced the release of his third album, Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be and shared new single Shadowboxing. The 15-track album is the artist’s fourth and serves as the eagerly awaited follow-up to 2023’s What Ifs & Maybes - an album that earned him his second number one.

Fans who pre-order Tom Grennan’s new album before Tuesday, 4 February at 3pm will gain exclusive access to a pre-sale on Wednesday, 5 February at 10am. Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday, 7 February at 10am.

While the new album’s title alludes to a time when he faced challenges with his mental health, Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be is a positive album about self-belief and having the confidence to take risks according to Grennan.

“This album is about me, revived. Now I'm at a place where I DO want to be. And I'm ready to blow people's heads off,” he explains

Grennan has already racked up 1.5 million album sales and 2.5 billion streams across his gold-selling debut Lighting Matches (2018), his first UK Number One album Evering Road (2021) and What Ifs & Maybes (2023), another Number One and Tom’s third gold-selling album in a row.

That third album was also, he says, an early hint of what was to come. “It was the first time I thought: ‘I don't want to just be a singer-songwriter’,” he remembers. “It established the foundation for where I am with this album.”

