Tom Grennan to sing at George Square Winterfest this evening in surprise gig

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Tom Grennan will perform live at George Square this evening at Glasgow’s Winterfest

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Grennan, currently in a chart battle to be the official Christmas number one with is track It Can’t Be Christmas, will appear on stage at Winterfest this evening. The singer-songwriter is the voice of Amazon’s Christmas ad campaign and released the new festive track.

This year's Winterfest brings entertainment and family-friendly fun to both George Square and St. Enoch Square. George Square has be transformed into a winter festival, featuring an array of attractions such as: 80m drop tower, carousel, wave swinger, helter skelter, Santa’s train, big wheel and ice rink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Grennan will make a surprise appearance on stage, joining the evening lineup of music at 5.30pm to perform.

Announcing the Christmas single collaboration, Amazon Music said: “Tom Grennan’s new release on Amazon Music is the latest chapter in the story of a multi-platinum-selling artist. With an MTV Award for Best UK Act under his belt along with countless airplay smashes, his upbeat “It Can’t Be Christmas (Amazon Music Original)” might just carry him to the top of the charts and earn him a Christmas #1 this year.”

“I love everything about Christmas, spending time with friends and family, eating great food, and listening to Christmas music,” said Grennan. “So it was a no brainer for me to team up with Amazon Music to create a festive song of my own. I hope you enjoying listening to 'It Can’t Be Christmas (Amazon Music Original)' as much as I enjoyed making it.”

To celebrate the release of “It Can’t Be Christmas (Amazon Music Original)”, Tom will be hosted a festive Amazon Music City Session in London. Amazon Music City Sessions is an intimate performance and livestream series that has captivated audiences across the globe with previous acts including superstars Kings of Leon, Nelly Furtado, Bastille and Leigh-Anne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon Music has also teamed up with Tom Grennan to create limited-edition festive merchandise and vinyl of his Amazon Music Original song. The limited-edition merch collection is available now and features three designs in six colours, across t-shirts, tank tops and hoodies with prices starting from £22. The vinyl can be pre-ordered from 4 November, before its official release on 20 December. All items can be ordered here.

Tom Grennan’s “It Can’t Be Christmas (Amazon Music Original)” joins a growing list of holiday tunes released exclusively on Amazon Music, including previous tracks from global superstars like Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm," Katy Perry's platinum-certified "Cozy Little Christmas," and John Legend's gold-certified "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)".