Travis have been speaking about the process behind their new album

Travis’ Fran Healy and Dougie Payne revealed that the band recorded single ‘Gaslight’ with the same piano The Beatles used for classic tune “Lady Madonna”.

The pair were promoting their new album L.A. Times and sat down to speak radio host Chris Moyles who interviewed the pair which the extract shows below from the radio show yesterday.

So, let’s talk about current stuff – the new album, which came out on Friday, it is out now and it’s called LA Times. And it is, well, I mean, ‘Gaslight’ is absolutely brilliant. A brilliant, brilliant, brilliant song.

“That’s great, thanks. It sounds amazing on the radio, it really does. Because on the record it sounds a certain way, but when you get that FM compression, it does something to certain songs.”

Where did you record the album?

“In a place called Dave’s Room. The best way to describe it is like, if you found the best vintage musical instrument shop in the world, and there was this sort of control room, like, there’s a recording studio attached to it, and you can just play all the stuff.

“It’s in a really weird place in Los Angeles, and we did it with Tony Hoffer, who did loads of stuff – Beck, Phoenix, M83, The Fratellis. Anyway, he’s brilliant; he can do everything. And this place was like amazing, beautiful. You know, you just felt like you were in one of these magical shops where you could play all these… Everything was perfect, like Mr Ben.”

Is that it on the screen there?

“That piano there – beside some of the equipment there’s little plaques to tell you where they got it from. That was from a very famous jazz club in Chicago.

“The person who owned the studio was called Dave Bianco, and he worked with Tom Petty and various kinds of like rock and roll bands. And he’d just go and find all these amazing things. So, they’d ship this in, it’s a very famous piano. It sounds great.”

That’s not the piano on ‘Gaslight?’

“Yes.”

Is it?

“No, no, no, no. It’s not. Do you know what that is? That’s the piano from Abbey Road.”

Oh, oh. ‘No, it’s not that piano, Chris!’

“But it’s not, it’s a plug-in. They recorded that piano at Abbey Road, they sampled it all, and it’s all like, you know, it’s a plug-in. I’d done it, and it was a demo, and Tony’s like, ‘it sounds brilliant, let’s just use that.’ And I was like, ‘really, are you sure?’ Yeah.”

“It sounds great.”

So that’s the tack piano that they… What would they have played on?”

“’Lady Madonna.’”

“It’s the same piano as ‘Lady Madonna’ was played on.”

“There you go.”

Tune into The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X weekdays from 6:30am – 10am and on Global Player.