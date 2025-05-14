TRNSMT announces city-wide sustainable fashion trail to shop festival looks, including The Barras market and local vintage stores.

With Scotland’s biggest live music event fast approaching, TRNSMT is teaming up with Glasgow’s sustainable fashion markets, vintage shops and brands to help fans swap fast fashion for sustainable choices. On Sunday 25 May, TRNSMT will take over The Barras market, Off The Rails at VEGA Glasgow and will pop up at Mr Bens, Minted and West Vintage with a city-wide fashion trail that celebrates second-hand, vintage, and independent brands and gives fans a taste of what’s to come on Glasgow Green this July.

There will be live performances by artists from this year’s BBC Introducing lineup and Radio 1 Dance Stage DJs at The Barras and VEGA, bringing the festival buzz to the city.

There will also be the chance to win festival tickets to this summer’s Glasgow Green music extravaganza on 11– 13th July, with 10 golden labels hidden along the trail as a reward for those who choose pre-loved summer festival outfits.

The Sustainable Festival Fashion Trail will kick off at the Barras Market in Glasgow’s East End, on the doorstep of Glasgow Green, the home of Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT. From 12pm, fans can browse curated rails of pre-loved fashion, discover upcycled gems, and get styling tips from sustainability champions.

From there, fashion followers can head to Kings Court, stopping at vintage favourites including Mr Bens Retro Clothing, Minted and West Vintage, where shoppers can explore even more unique finds and festival picks curated by Scottish Stylist of the Year, Victoria Lee.

The day wraps up at VEGA Glasgow, the sky-high destination, with a special festival edition of Off The Rails, a quarterly pop-up that celebrates independent brands. The ultimate wrap party, VEGA will be serving up TRNSMT-themed cocktails alongside rails curated by local brands and makers, as well as the chance to shop influencers' wardrobes in an IRL Vinted.

A TRNSMT Festival spokesperson said: “With TRNSMT fast-approaching, planning a festival outfit is a priority for so many fans. We wanted to create something that shows how sustainable fashion can still be exciting, creative, and fun, especially in a city like Glasgow that’s full of legendary vintage and second-hand options like the Barras Market and pop-ups like Off The Rails at VEGA, which are transforming how we shop independent brands.

“Whether you're a die-hard thrifter or just looking for the perfect festival fit, the Sustainable Festival Fashion Trail is a chance for everyone to play their part by shopping consciously, supporting local, and getting in the mood for Scotland’s biggest music festival - and if you haven’t got your tickets already, you can win them while you shop for your summer festival wardrobe.”

Neil Taylor, General Manager at VEGA Glasgow, added “We’re really excited to be teaming up with TRNSMT as the final stop on the Sustainable Fashion Trail. We’ll be hosting a festival edition of our quarterly Off The Rail pop-up that has been bringing a fresh take to how people shop independent brands. Guests can expect the usual Off The Rails experience, but with a festival twist, themed cocktails and some live performances.”

Scotland’s biggest music event, Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT, is returning to Glasgow Green this summer from 11th - 13th July - featuring a lineup of global superstar headliners, including 50 Cent, The Script, Biffy Clyro, Fontaines DC, Snow Patrol and Gracie Abrams.

Tickets are still available and start from £89.50 (plus GCC Environmental Levy). You can find more information on the festival here.