Glasgow Green hosted a huge party for Saturday at Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT. Under a stunning sunset, Gerry Cinnamon headlined the Main Stage with a firework filled performance in front of 50,000 festivalgoers. The crowd included Rob Appleby, a 70 year old superfan from Newcastle who spent all day at the barrier to hear the Glaswegian’s biggest hits.

Natasha Bedingfield, made her festival debut, delivering some of the biggest pop songs from the past 20 years with incredible vocals. ‘Unwritten’ was a fan favourite amongst the Glasgow crowd.

80s pop legend Rick Astley gave a fantastic performance, covering everything from The White Stripes to Lizzo and even Sam Fender. Dylan John Thomas, one of Scotland’s most up and coming artists got the King Tut’s stage bouncing during one of the few rain showers during a sunny day.

Over on King Tut’s Stage, TikTok stars Katie Gregson-MacLeod and Cian Ducrot wow’d the crowd. Caity Baser returned to the festival, bringing her viral TikTok performances to one of most iconic stages in Scotland.

On the River Stage, the fun continued, with music fans enjoying their favourite grassroots artists. Gallus closed the show with an electrifying set, along with Overpass, Kerr Mercer, and Glasgow band Bottle Rocks, who also took to the stage.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director at Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT said: “Saturday at TRNSMT is always pretty special but today exceeded our expectations. From retro crowd favourites like Rick Astley and Natasha Bedingfield to the homegrown hero Gerry Cinnamon, Glasgow Green has been absolutely electric all day. With a stacked lineup set to close the festival for another year tomorrow, we can’t wait to do it all over again.”

TRNSMT’s final day is today, with acts including Calvin Harris, CMAT, Alison Goldfrapp, Chase & Status, Rejjee Snow, Somebody’s Child, and Daydreamers.

1 . TRNSMT ryanjohnstonco / Ryan Johnston

2 . TRNSMT TRNSMT

3 . TRNSMT TRNSMT