The Kilsyth band have announced a headline tour for 2026 and new single featuring The Cure’s Robert Smith.

The Twilight Sad have announced a new UK and EU headline tour, with a return to Glasgow on the cards, as they look ahead to the release of their sixth studio album.

An extensive UK & EU headline tour for April & May 2026 will see the band perform across the EU - including Italy, Switzerland and Germany, before returning to the UK and Ireland for shows including a date at Glasgow’s Barrowlands on Tuesday, 5 May.

The band have also released their newest single, Waiting For The Phone Call, as they gear up for the release of their new album in 2026. The song even features a cameo from long-time supporter The Cure frontman Robert Smith on guitar.

Commentating on the track, singer and lyricist James Graham says: “Waiting For The Phone Call is about grief, love, and mental illness. These things took over my life and I became ill. I lost the person most important to me in one of the cruellest ways. I’ve always used writing as a method of processing and coping with my emotions. My emotions became a problem and I couldn’t control them.

“Writing music with Andy… especially the past seven years, had been both the escape and the opportunity to process and try and make sense of life. We’ve all been waiting on a phone call that can change our lives at some point. This unfortunately focuses on a phone call that you never want to have.”

The band will also head out in support of The Cure later in 2026, including playing dates in Dublin and Berlin.

Tickets for The Twilight Sad’s UK and Ireland tour dates go on sale at 10am on Friday 31 October.