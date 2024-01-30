Twin Atlantic announce second date at Glasgow’s O2 Academy due to phenomenal demand
Twin Atlantic are gearing up to perform in Glasgow this May
Following selling out their May show at Glasgow’s O2 Academy, Twin Atlantic today announce a second date at the venue on May 24.
The band has also announced an intimate warm up show at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on May, 22 2024. Support for the shows will come from Saint PHNX.
Twin Atlantic returned last year with the release of their singles ‘Stuck In A Car With You’ and ‘Asleep’. The tracks are the first taste of new music from the 4 piece, with the band currently in the studio working on a new album, which is set for release later this year on the band’s own label Staple Diet.