Twin Atlantic to make long awaited return to Glasgow's O2 Academy in 2024

It will be the first time Twin Atlantic has played the O2 Academy in over 12 years

Just back from a sold-out run of intimate shows across the UK, Twin Atlantic will play a very special homecoming show at O2 Academy Glasgow on Thursday May, 23 2024. Following the release of their raucous single ‘Stuck In A Car With You’ earlier this year, Twin Atlantic return with their new single ‘Asleep’. The track is the second taste of new music this year, with the band currently in the studio working on a new album, which is set for release in 2024 on the band’s own label Staple Diet.

Produced by lead singer Sam McTrusty and bassist Ross McNae and mixed by Romesh Dodangoda at Long Wave Recording Studio, ‘Asleep’ is the band back to their anthemic best. Equal parts frantic and euphoric, ‘Asleep’ is an infectious guitar driven banger, which sonically sees the band look to the future while dipping into a sense of nostalgia. Lead singer Sam McTrusty said "Asleep was so fun to write and record. We really managed to recapture the joy we’ve felt about being in our weird band our whole adult lives again.

“We feel like it’s the perfect mix of joy, melancholy, serious subject matters, but with a throwaway attitude. Hopefully it gives people who listen the same injection of excitement it gave us. Can’t wait to play this one live.”