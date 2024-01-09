DJ Mallorca Lee has been given months to live after being told he has terminal cancer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 51-year-old star explained the diagnosis on social media to friends, family and fans of his music. A post on his Facebook page read: “I’ve been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the doctor said it could be a matter of months. I apologise for not telling all of my family and friends individually, it just breaks my heart a thousand times and I don’t have the strength to go through it all over and over again. I love you all, the last ten years have been the best of them all, it really has been wonderful.

“Forgive me if I don’t answer your calls and messages, I’m still processing, even this post feels like someone else is writing it….

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Love, that’s all we ever really have, our one true currency, so tell the ones around you what they mean to you, every day.”

The post has over 3,000 comments with fellow DJs George Bowie and Michael Kilkie among friends offering support to the family on social media. George Bowie wrote: “Can’t imagine what you and the family are going through mate. Absolutely broken by this news.”

Mallorca Lee was the frontman of dance act Ultra-Sonic. Their first release, Obsession, in 1992 was hugely popular and their next release, Annihilating Rhythm, sold over half a million copies worldwide, allowing their record label ClubScene to expand. The band were part of 90s hardcore music events in Scotland like Rezerection and Fantazia,