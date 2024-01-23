Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actress Vicky McClure and director husband Jonny Owen have turned their love of music into a nightclub in the afternoon event and they are bringing it to Glasgow. After a remarkable response to Day Fever in Sheffield, Jonny's hometown of Merthyr Tydfil, London, Manchester and Vicky's native Nottingham, the next stop is Glasgow.

They say: "The astonishing appetite for a nightclub in the afternoon saw us completely sell out across the UK and we have been inundated with people asking for us to bring Day Fever to their city. Well, we have listened and so we head north to one of our favourite places and to the brilliant BAaD.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With perfect party music, personally curated by Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers and Vicky McClure, Jonny Owen and the gang all behind the new dates we guarantee it’ll be another afternoon of no holds barred party times!"

Trigger Point star Vicky McClure told GlasgowWorld: "We all said that we’d love to take this idea to Scotland, after all we’ve a few Mc’s in our gang so it’s like going home! Glasgow crowds are legendary in their love of music and it was great that a venue in the city was so keen to put on our day. So get your gladrags on and come and join us for a party. We can’t wait to see you in April."