Lewis Capaldi has unveiled his latest anthem in brand new single Something In The Heavens with a live performance at Abbey Road Studios, alongside his biggest ever UK and Irish outdoor headline shows announced for 2026.

Following a triumphant return to touring after two years away, Glasgow-born global superstar Lewis Capaldi now fully unveils his brand new single Something In The Heavens. Written with songwriters Connor and Riley McDonough, Something In The Heavens details loss in all its forms, “but also the glimmers of hope that remain”.

“I’ll love you til my last breath, you’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again,” he sings for a track that was well received by the crowds at his gigs in Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow and London - part of a sold-out 17 date UK arena tour this month. The last of his three shows at London’s The O2 takes place tonight.

Lewis earlier this week announced his biggest ever UK and Irish headline shows for next summer. Kicking off at Dublin’s Marlay Park on June 24th, 2026, Lewis will take on eight outdoor headline shows including London’s 65,000 capacity BST Hyde Park show on July 11th. Pre-sale tickets are available now and general sale takes place from 9am tomorrow morning here.

Lewis’s return has already seen him top the charts, a sixth number 1 single with his comeback track Survive, becoming the fastest selling single of 2025. He also made his way back Stateside, turning in special performances of the track on The Tonight Show, speaking with host Jimmy Fallon, then appearing on Good Morning America.

A headliner-sized Pyramid Stage crowd embraced the emotion of Lewis’s return - one of the music moments of the year - for a powerful, hit-laden half-hour Glastonbury set. “I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish last time,” said Lewis.

You can watch Lewis Capaldi reveal his new single with a live performance at Abbey Road Studios in the video above. You can read what we thought about his gig at The Hydro here.