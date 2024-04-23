Watch: Blitzkrieg record shop in Glasgow's East End celebrates Record Store Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blitzkrieg shop on London Road was one of several Glasgow record shops which celebrated Record Store Day at the weekend.

Shop owner Tony Gaughan spoke about his recommended albums and a bit about how Blitzkrieg were celebrating the big day.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event has been running since April 2008 and has been a huge success as it is celebrated by thousands of record shops all over the globe in what's become the biggest new music event of the past decade.

Tony Gaughan at his Blitzkrieg shop in Glasgow PIC: John Devlin / The Scotsman

At the beginning of March, the shop in the shadows of the Barrowland Ballroom even had a special guest pop in as Kevin Armstrong was spotted at the store.