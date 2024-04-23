Watch: Blitzkrieg record shop in Glasgow's East End celebrates Record Store Day

Blitzkrieg were one of several shops in Glasgow which welcomed record hunters to their shop at the weekend.
Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 12:44 BST
Blitzkrieg shop on London Road was one of several Glasgow record shops which celebrated Record Store Day at the weekend.

Shop owner Tony Gaughan spoke about his recommended albums and a bit about how Blitzkrieg were celebrating the big day.

The event has been running since April 2008 and has been a huge success as it is celebrated by thousands of record shops all over the globe in what's become the biggest new music event of the past decade.

Tony Gaughan at his Blitzkrieg shop in Glasgow PIC: John Devlin / The Scotsman

At the beginning of March, the shop in the shadows of the Barrowland Ballroom even had a special guest pop in as Kevin Armstrong was spotted at the store.

Armstrong is best known for co-writing with David Bowie and also playing guitar for Iggy Pop and is not the only famous face to have popped in with Glasvegas playing a short set at Blitzkrieg to celebrate Record Store Day a couple of years ago.

