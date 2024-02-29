Watch: Dylan John Thomas plays acoustic track after releasing debut album

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dylan John Thomas writes modern indie-folk songs which elevate challenging emotions into joyously optimistic anthems. It’s a skill that has made him an in-demand live performer. Watch him perform an exclusive acoustic set for our sister title, The Scotsman, above.

The singer's final tour of last year sold 9000 tickets in Scotland in a few hours and packed venues across England. He is fast becoming the sound of young Glasgow, projecting far beyond the city, inspired a beers-in-the-air reaction at gigs.

Earlier this month Dylan released his debut including live set staples Jenna, Fever, Yesterday Is Gone and Up In The Air.

The album closes with a live version of Wake Up Ma from the Barrowland Ballroom gigs, you can see what the atmosphere was like in the East End for those night here.

Dylan says, “Debut album, feels mental saying that. Been some buzz recording it down in Liverpool over the last year. From writing tunes in my bedroom growing up and busking in Glesga, the dream was to record an album and tour it around the country. Cheers for making that happen”.