Watch: King Tut’s promoter on Oasis being discovered at the venue in 1993

“Something about the Definitely Maybe show. I just thought - it’s the Morning Glory anniversary next year. If ever they’re going to do it surely it makes sense for it to be next year. And lo and behold it is.”

“Three years into King Tut’s existence there was a three band bill one night - Boyfriend, 18 Wheelers and Sister Lovers - that particular night a band had rocked up from Manchester that they’d chipped in their last money apparently to come up because they’d heard that Sister Lovers who they shared a rehearsal space in Manchester with were playing here. They were like ‘we want to play King Tut’s in Glasgow, we’re going to play King Tut’s’.”

John Paul Mason works as a promoter at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut - the very location Oasis were discovered by Creation Records founder Alan McGee on 31 May 1993. We visited the venue to hear more about the story.

“So they come up and then the equivalent of me repping the show goes to the back door and there’s a band in a van called Oasis and they’re asking to play. I think a phone call was made to the higher ups who said if they can figure it out between themselves then they can play. So they ended up playing, I think, a 20-minute set.

“Alan McGee was here, most importantly. He’d come to wind up his ex-girlfriend who was in one of the bands just to be a nuisance. He saw Oasis and asked if they had a record deal. Noel Gallagher said ‘no’ so McGee asked if they wanted one. Noel went and done some research on McGee just to find out who Creation records were, who the label was, who he was as a person.

“He got a lot of good feedback, the fact he’d put out Primal Scream, The Jesus and the Mary Chain, Teenage Fanclub and many others.

“They’ve never played here as a band since then. The only real things that have happened - they were both here for King Tut’s 20th anniversary birthday party. And they were given the original King Tut’s wooden sign from outside. They have it in their lock up because Brian Canon, when he was taking pictures for the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe, Noel brought him to the lock up and said he’d really like for it to be included.

“Liam came to shoot a video here, of which I was the rep for that day. He was supposed to come in the back and then a few minutes before he was due to arrive we got word in our radios - I mean there was loads of security, it was all hands on deck and there was a film crew - we got word saying he was coming through the front door.

“I ran downstairs just as Liam was walking up them and into the venue so I saw him looking around, standing and looking at the stage. From a distance I was just seeing this happening and it was a complete out of body experience for me.”