Why Fontaines D.C. are THE band to see at TRNSMT 2025

From epic synth ballads to experimental guitar music, there is no one doing it quite like Fontaines D.C.

It’s been a week since the Dublin-bred five piece electrified the OVO Hydro in pink and green neon for a sell out performance honouring their fourth studio album Romance released earlier this year, a thrill attendees are largely still reeling from. Their return to the city was secured in the days earlier as Fontaines D.C. were listed in the first wave lineup for TRNSMT 2025 set to take place from 11-13 July at Glasgow Green. And while they have been named among an assemblage of great acts, it is their set that is already one of the most anticipated of the event.

Since Fontaines entered the scene circa 2018 they have rapidly expanded their fanbase, captivating even some of the weariest of music lovers with experimental guitar sounds, articulate lyricism, their sprightly ambition to step outside the tread of mainstream culture but still appeal to the masses, and their ability to put on a show. Their efforts have driven them forthright on festival lineups each year and now they are, rightly so, taking a prime spot on TRNSMT’s entry.

The Saturday of TRNSMT is already set for a Celtic takeover as a quarter of acts announced are from Irish heritage, affirming that our neighbouring nation, with far fewer inhabitants than London - usually considered the creative epicentre in this pocket of the world - is pulling well above its weight when it comes to music. While Kilmarnock rock veterans Biffy Clyro are down to close the show following Fontaines’ set, the latter’s Dublin-formed fellows Inhaler and Amble will take the Green beforehand. Cork-native Biig Piig is also set to make an appearance.

West Belfast rappers Kneecap who recently sold out a weekend residency at the Barrowland Ballroom are also scheduled for the festival’s opening day, warming up for 50 Cent. The group recently starred in a Grammy-nominated biopic, loosely based on their rise to critical acclaim and efforts in popularising the Irish language.

Fontaines D.C. previously played TRNSMT’s main stage in 2022 in a midday slot. Under a thick sunshine they garnered an enthusiastic crowd that stretched beyond the area’s perimeter, showcasing hits from earlier albums which echoed in waves through the park. It was a standout set of the weekend, appealing to an audience of all demographics - fans who had anticipated the repertoire as well as curious festival goes intrigued by the sounds and dynamic . They performed just before West Lothian band The Snuts who also took over the OVO Hydro last week for their first headline arena gig.

While Fontaines’ newest catalogue has suited the broad industrial spaces it has been toured, with enclosed environments fuelling immersion into the eerie orchestral soundscapes and epic cinematic show, the album’s hoard of ballads will undoubtably hit just as intensely on an open Glasgow Green, hopefully beneath a warm sunset.

Since they first travelled to Glasgow in 2018 for a set in one of our grassroots clubs Bloc+ the band has toured the world, playing on all kinds of stages in all kinds of settings. Their unequivocal acceleration within the music industry is telling of their sheer ability to perceive their given surroundings, understand the audience and creatively adapt. They have stories to tell and part of this mission involves a response, this is what they strive for when they curate a show. Fontaines D.C. has a track record in being spectacular and as they drive to the top of festival lineups their means for delivery is only expanding.