Ex-workers of the 13th Note, a historic Glasgow music venue on King Street, have issued an open-letter to leader of Glasgow City Council, Susan Aitken, alongside property portfolio managers City Properties and Graham & Sibbald Ltd in a bid to take the live music bar under collective ownership by the former staff.

Reported earlier this month by the Glasgow Times, City Properties (who run Glasgow City Council’s property portfolio) are in discussions with a potential new operator around leasing out the vacant property formerly occupied by the 13th note. Workers of the 13th Note, who ran a crowd-funder to support the ex-employees after they were all made suddenly redundant after taking strike action last year, claim they have been brushed aside by officials in their efforts to take over the lease.

Earlier this week, Tuesday April 16 2024, it was announced that former staff of the 13th note had won an employment tribunal against former owner, Jacqueline Fenessy, following the closure of the bar shortly after the workers announced their intentions to strike - which was the first strike action taken by bar workers in the UK in 20 years - although their strike action was cut short when all workers were made redundant as liquidators were appointment after the first weekend of striking.

You can read more on the results of the employment tribunal by clicking here. For the full context on the controversial closure of 13th Note last year, read our report written at the time.

Situated between the Merchant City and the River Clyde on King Street, the 13th Note has lay vacant since liquidators were appointed following workers taking strike action in July of 2023. Ex-staff are now hoping to take the venue under collective ownership as a worker-led venue

Taking to social media, workers of the 13th note posted: “Artists/Bands! Please sign our open letter! As we have found out publicly from Glasgow Times, City Properties are in ‘advanced negotiations to lease this vacant property [formerly the 13th Note] to an existing tenant who is expanding their business.’

“Despite contacting the landlord multiple times over the past months showing our interest in re-opening the Note as a workers co-op we have been totally ignored and it seems City Properties are at the moment completely uninterested in even meeting with us to discuss our ideas and plans for what a worker ran 13th Note could look like! “By signing this open letter you are showing that you support us, the workers and would want to see The 13th Note reopened and ran in a way that favours the staff, artists and punters that made the Note the special place it was in the Glasgow cultural scene.”

An approximate 169 artists in the Glasgow music scene have signed the open-letter at the time of writing - including Calum Baird, Tina Sandwich, Wine Moms, Crowded Flat, Soapbox and Nü Cros.

Workers outside the 13th Note - when the union members went on strike last year - it was the first time bar staff had undertook official strike action in Britain in 20 years.

Highlights from the open-letter written by workers of the 13th Note include: “Re-establishing the 13th Note under collective ownership has the very real potential to become a beacon of light in a Glasgow hospitality and music scene too often characterised by poverty pay, precarious - or the complete absence of - contracts, unsafe and exploitative working conditions, and routine breaches of employment law: all issues which we were subject to as employees of the 13th Note under Javacrest Ltd.

“As a collective, we are committed to enacting Unite Hospitality’s 10-point charter, which includes the Real Living Wage, contractual hours, and a whole host of improvements to the abysmal working conditions we have become accustomed to in hospitality...

“As experienced hospitality workers, we want this iconic venue to be reopened but not simply as another soulless corporate venture for one owner to make hay, one which continues to treat workers poorly. It cannot be business as usual.

“Instead, we want the 13th Note to become a template for how live events venues can and should be run - where workers have a fair and safe place to work and, above all, have a democratic say in how their workplace is run, whilst building on the venue’s considerable legacy.

“The people of Glasgow deserve such a venue.”

The open-letter can be read in full and signed by Glaswegian artists, musicians, and those working in industries adjacent to the Glasgow music scene by clicking here.