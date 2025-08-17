World Pipe Band Champions win battle of the bagpipes at Glasgow Green

The ‘Worlds’ – the top contest in the global piping competitive calendar – brings together the best pipers and drummers on the planet to compete in the ultimate ‘battle of the bands’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 World Pipe Band Championships concluded in Glasgow yesterday with last year’s winners, Inveraray & District Pipe Band, retaining the top title. It is the fourth time the Scottish band, from Argyll and Bute, has been crowned World Pipe Band Champions. In addition to lifting the 2024 trophy, it won the renowned contest in 2019 and 2017.

Inveraray & District saw off stiff competition from runners-up, and 2022 champions, Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band of Lisburn, Northern Ireland, and North Lanarkshire’s Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia Pipe Band – the 2015 champions – who took third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s spectacular showcase of skills and talent saw 15 countries represented by 207 bands, 53 of which were from overseas destinations including Australia, Oman to Zimbabwe. Scotland entered the biggest national contingent – 122 bands. Northern Ireland had the second largest, with 25 bands, and next was the USA with 14 bands.

‘The Worlds’ attracts thousands of spectators to Glasgow every summer and attendance at this year’s exciting two-day contest was over 35,000. Audiences all over the world were also able to view highlights from the championships on both days via live streaming.

This year the major event included, on Friday 15 August, a dedicated youth competition. More than 1,500 under 18s competed in this new feature of ‘the Worlds’ which celebrated and recognised young talent in piping and drumming, and showcased the incredible talent and skills of the next generation.

The grade winners were: Juvenile - George Watson's College; Novice Juvenile A - West Lothian Schools; Novice Juvenile B - St John's College Harare of Zimbabwe. Today’s contest, which focused on the senior bands, saw over 6,000 band members compete across the Grade 1, Grade 2, Grades 3A and 3B, and Grades 4A and 4B categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Mulhern, Chief Executive of The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “We are grateful to all of the competing bands, supporters and spectators who joined us for our 2025 championships.

“This year’s ‘Worlds’ proved to be a fiercely-fought contest and our 2025 World Pipe Band Champions Inveraray & District Pipe Band deserve huge congratulations for winning the global title for a second year running. Every one of the bands can take great pride in their wonderful performances. They gave us a splendid competition and demonstration of their dedication to excellence, and their outstanding skills and talent.”

Glasgow Life Chair Bailie Annette Christie said: “Glasgow is proud to host the global pinnacle of the competitive piping calendar, and of the city’s long association with ‘the Worlds. The championships are hugely valued by us as they shine an international spotlight on Glasgow as a fantastic and welcoming destination for events, attract visitors here from all over the world – boosting tourism and contributing greatly to the Scottish and city’s economy.

“We are grateful to all of this year’s fantastic competitors for playing their part in ensuring the great success of the 2025 ‘Worlds’ – and our congratulations go to Inveraray & District Pipe Band on retaining the World Champions title.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Dickson, Director of Industry and Events at VisitScotland, said: “The World Pipe Band Championships continue to be a spectacular celebration of Scotland’s rich cultural heritage, attracting thousands of talented musicians and enthusiastic spectators from across the globe.

“This year’s event once again showcased the incredible skill, passion, and camaraderie that define the piping community. Well done to all the bands who have taken part over the past two days, and congratulations to Inveraray & District Pipe Band on being crowned 2025 World Pipe Band Champions.”

Highlights from the 2025 World Pipe Band Championships will be broadcast on BBC Scotland on Thursday 21 August.