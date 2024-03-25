One of the most thrilling live acts in the country, enigmatic Edinburgh trio Young Fathers have announced their biggest Scottish headline show to date as part of an exciting day festival curated by themselves on Saturday 29th June at Stirling City Park with a supporting line-up of special guests still to be announced. Fans can get their hands on tickets for the show from 9am on Wednesday 27th March via gigsinscotland.com. Fans signed up to the website's database will get access to a presale from 9am on Tuesday 26th March. Since the release of their first mixtapes, Tape One in 2011 and Tape Two in 2013, the latter of which gave Young Fathers their first of three Scottish Album of the Year gongs, the band have honed their hybrid sound. The latest album ‘Heavy Heavy’ won Scottish Album of the Year and saw the band receive their second Mercury Prize nomination. This past weekend saw Young Fathers headline the Royal Albert Hall in London in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. The announcement of the gig states: "Young Fathers aren’t like any other live band. Blessed by multiple voices, an eye-popping approach to performance and a four-album-and-two-mixtape-deep catalogue, the radical Afro-Scottish hip-hop group are true game-changers, tearing up the rulebook for what live music can be. Only David Byrne’s acclaimed American Utopia tour, where the musicians roamed free and untethered across the stage, comes close to a show that is as sensual as it’s cerebral, intense as it’s loose, artful as it’s sweaty."