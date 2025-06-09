A UK singer-songwriter will play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro next year.

Yungblud, known for hits such as 11 Minutes and I Think I’m OK, will perform at the OVO Hydro as part of his Idols UK & Ireland Tour on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

Announcing the mammoth arena shows, starting off at Dublin’s 3Arena and culminating at Manchester's AO Arena, Yungblud posted on social media: “I’m so excited to announce our biggest shows yet.”

The tour comes in support of latest album Idols, which is set to be released on Friday, 20 June this year via Locomotion/Island Records.

Last Friday, the artist released latest single Zombie, whose video stars Academy Award-nominated Florence Pugh as an NHS healthcare worker coping under immense emotional and physical strain. This week, Yungblud expressed his gratitude to the NHS by giving 1,000 healthcare professionals free tickets to this year’s Bludfest.

The Bludfest festival was first hosted by Yungblud in Milton Keynes in 2024 and saw the singer headline - with acts like Soft Play and the Damned also taking part. This year’s event takes place on 21 June.

Fans who pre-order ‘Idols’ in any format from the Yungblud UK store only by 10am on Tuesday, 10 June, 2025 will receive an exclusive ticket pre-sale code for the Idols UK & Ireland Tour.

You will receive your pre-sale code and ticket link from 5pm on Tuesday, 10th June, 2025. The pre-sale will be live from 10am on Wednesday, 11 June, 2025. If you have already placed an order via the store, you will receive a pre-sale code.

General sale begins on Friday, 13 June at 10am.

The Idols UK &+ Ireland Tour dates are as follows:

15.04.26 Dublin, 3Arena

17.04.26 Leeds, First Direct Arena

18.04.26 Cardiff, Utilita Arena

20.04.26 Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23.04.26 Birmingham, Utilita Arena

24.04.26 London, The O2

25.04.26 Manchester, AO Arena