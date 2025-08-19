Dept. Q will return for season two, Netflix has confirmed 😍

Netflix is making another season of Dept. Q.

The crime drama is set to return after proving to be a hit.

But which actors will be back for more episodes?

Dept. Q went down like an absolute treat after being released on Netflix earlier this summer. One of the surprises of the year it quickly took off and spent six weeks in the streamer’s global top ten.

Fans had been left waiting for months for an update on the show’s future but it has finally arrived - and it is good news. The Scottish drama is set to return for a second season.

Filming will once again take place in Edinburgh for the new episodes, Netflix has confirmed. So you don’t have to worry about it going all Hollywood!

Netflix confirms Dept. Q season two

Matthew Goode stars as Detective Carl Morck in the net Netflix crime thriller Dept Q. | Jamie Simpson/Netflix

The crime series arrived on streaming back at the end of May and quickly climbed up the global charts. According to Netflix, Dept. Q spent six weeks in the top ten around the world in a very impressive debut.

Based on the Department Q books by Jussi Adler-Olsen, the show transported the action to Scotland for this TV adaptation. Ten books have been released so far, meaning there is plenty of material left to be used.

Writer, Director Scott Frank said: “I’m grateful to the folks at Netflix, as well as our shining cast and crew, for once more risking their careers to enable my folly.”

Rob Bullock, Executive Producer, Left Bank Pictures added: “So, we are going downstairs to Dept. Q for a second season. We at Left Bank Pictures nervously await what Scott has in store for his alter-ego Carl Morck, and the other enabling members of team do-lally. We salute Netflix’s courage to let them loose once again.”

Which actors will return for Dept. Q season two?

Announcing that the show would be returning, Netflix also confirmed some of the stars who will be back for season two. Matthew Goode is set to return as DCI Carl Morck along with his team of misfits – Alexej Manvelov as Akram, Leah Byrne as Rose and Jamie Sives as Hardy.

Expect further casting announcements in due course. Filming for season two is set to take place in Edinburgh again, Netflix has said.

Speaking about the renewal, Matthew Goode said: “I'd like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q's storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!”

