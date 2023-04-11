New Order are coming to Glasgow as part of their UK tour later this year. Here’s how you can get tickets.

New Order have announced a UK and European tour, including a show in Glasgow later this year, following a successful run of concerts in North America in March. The British rock band, whose hits include ‘Blue Monday’ will kick off their tour on September 21 in Copenhagen and will visit the Scottish city after their shows at The O2 in London and at the 3Arena in Dublin in October.

The band’s concert at the OVO Hydro will be the first in eight years. Meanwhile, their show at The O2 in London will be their first in the capital since a sold-out show in 2021 that was live streamed around the world, as well as their first visit to Dublin since 2019 and a sold-out show at Trinity College, which was their first headline show in the country in 26 years.

Support for shows in the UK and Ireland comes from special guests Confidence Man - an Australian band whose critically acclaimed album Tilt, reached No. 7 in the Official UK Charts.

Formed in 1980 by vocalist and guitarist Bernard Sumner, bassist Peter Hook and drummer Stephen Morris, the members regrouped after the disbandment of their previous band Joy Division due to the death by suicide of lead singer Ian Curtis. They were joined by Gillian Gilbert on keyboards later that year.

New Order’s integration of post-punk with electronic and dance music made them one of the most acclaimed and influential bands of the 1980s. In 2015, they released their 10th studio album, Music Complete. In 2023, both Joy Division and New Order were nominated as one act for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame .

When are New Order coming to Glasgow?

New Order are performing at the OVO Hydro on Thursday, October 5.

How to get New Order 2023 UK tour tickets

Tickets for all New Order UK shows, plus the band’s show in Dublin will go on general sale this Friday, April 14 at 8.30am on Ticketmaster . ‘3’ presale will start from Wednesday, April 12 at 9.30am.

New Order’s 2023 UK tour - full list of dates

September

Friday, 29 - London, The O2

October

Sunday, 1 - Dublin, 3Arena

Thursday, 5 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Saturday, 7 - Leeds, First Direct Arena