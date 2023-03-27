Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds has confirmed a brand new UK tour which includes a show in Glasgow.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds has announced a massive arena tour which will see the band take to the stage in arenas across the UK including Glasgow. The band fronted by the former Oasis star will also call at Hull, London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, and before finishing in Liverpool on December 21.

The upcoming UK live run will mark Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ first UK shows since performing on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in June 2022, delivering a career-spanning set to one of the weekend’s biggest crowds. The show was the culmination of a summer of acclaimed sold-out outdoor venues across the UK.

The tour announcement follows the release of brand new track ‘Dead To The World’ which is the latest single for the band’s highly anticipated fourth album ‘Council Skies’, which is scheduled for release June 2 via Sour Mash Records.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ December 2023 UK arena tour dates will follow an array of UK outdoor venue & festival performances, including a huge homecoming show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park in August.

The High Flying Birds have also confirmed a 26-date USA tour, co-headlining with US alternative rockers Garbage. The live dates begin in tandem with the release of ‘Council Skies’ on June 2 and run throughout the summer. Tickets for the US tour and summer live performances are on sale now here.

So, how can you get tickets to Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Glasgow?

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on December 20, 2023. It will be the second last show of the tour.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tour - how to get tickets

Tickets will be available for special pre-sale on Wednesday (March 29) for fans who pre-order the forthcoming new album, ‘Council Skies’, via the official Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds store and on general ticket sale via Ticketmaster from 9am Friday (March 31).

Noel Gallagher has said he will “never say never” to an Oasis reunion. (Credit: Getty Images)

Full list of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2023 UK Arena Tour Dates

August 20 - Hull Bonus Arena

December 14 - London OVO Arena Wembley

December 15 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

December 17 - Cardiff International Arena

December 18 - Leeds First Direct Arena

December 20 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

December 21 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena