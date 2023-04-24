Glasgow could be the perfect place to see the Northern Lights tonight as the Aurora Borealis is set to dazzle skies across the UK. A severe geomagnetic storm has produced spectacular dancing lights in the skies over more regions than normal.

While it's not uncommon to see Aurora Borealis in Scotland, this particular geometric storm has meant other regions across the UK can also join in the fun. In February the Northern Lights were seen as far south as Cornwall and Dorset, however, many people missed out on the opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Astronomers at the University of Lancaster have announced a "red alert" meaning it is likely that people will be able to see the aurora in clear conditions. The Met Office has also highlighted the possibility of some ‘good views’ of Monday’s clear night sky.

Most Popular

While many people believe you have to travel to see the northern lights, it is not completely unknown to British skies. This year we are closer to the solar maximum of cycle number 25, which means there will be a significant increase in solar activity compared to other years, with bigger displays on certain days.

Glasgow weather forecast

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monday night

Perhaps the odd light shower early evening. Otherwise dry with prolonged clear spells, combining with light northerly winds to bring a widespread frost come dawn. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

How to spot the Northern Lights in Glasgow

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seeing the Aurora Borealis is usually something people travel to the most northern parts of the world to see, like Iceland and Norway. However, it’s not uncommon to see them in the UK, they are often spotted in Scotland, and some parts of Northern England. But it is rare that people in southern England get such a vibrant show.

Aurora Borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights, occurs when solar winds drive charged particles from the sun which strike atoms and molecules in Earths atmosphere causing the light show. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)