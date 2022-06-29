An outdoor festival returns to Glasgow this summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From August 11-September 3, a second year of Live at No. 40 takes place at Scottish Opera’s Production Studios in Glasgow.

It will feature a new outdoor promenade production by the Company of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide, a Citizens Theatre production of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, and a concert by The Orchestra of Scottish Opera.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be six performances of Candide from August 11-20, staged under a tented structure on land between Scottish Opera’s Edington Street Studio and the canal.

Most Popular

These are the first performances of Bernstein’s satirical opera by Scottish Opera since the legendary American composer came to Scotland in 1988, revising the score with the Company’s then-music director, John Mauceri. The result was the ‘final version’ of 1989, which is still performed today.

Ronald Samm and Anna Patalong in Scottish Opera's Pagliacci

Bernstein wrote Candide prior to his hit musical West Side Story, and it is based on the novel by Voltaire. Full of imagination and comedy, director Jack Furness and designer Tim Meacock are updating the production along with the Community Chorus.

Performing side-by-side with a cast of international soloists will be an 80-strong community chorus in partnership with Maryhill Integration Network, an organisation bringing, asylum seekers, refugees and settled inhabitants of Glasgow together through art. The chorus range in age from teens to those in their sixties, all with different life experiences.

Rose Filippi from Maryhill Integration Network said: “This is the second time MIN has partnered with Scottish Opera. Our participants are so excited to be a part of this new production and are really engaged in the rehearsals. It has been wonderful to meet with other cast and chorus members, and will be a proud moment for us to share the stage with them for the performances in August.

“This production sends a strong message of unity and welcome, showing that asylum seekers and refugees in Glasgow are part of the city and want to contribute to its cultural life. It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the importance of creative projects which have a positive impact on people's sense of belonging in their new homes.”

Scottish Opera is also welcoming back the Citizens Theatre to Live at No.40, with its production of The Comedy of Errors. Following a limited run in Glasgow last year, this is another chance to see Shakespeare’s playful farce, directed by Dominic Hill (who recently directed Scottish Opera’s critically acclaimed production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream) from 26 August to 3 September.

The Comedy of Errors tells the tale of two identical twin brothers and their identical servants separated by a shipwreck. Years later, unknown to each other, they all end up on the same island. Before a celebratory family reunion can happen, a series of wild mishaps and delightful mayhem begins – including baffling encounters, false accusations, wrongful arrests, and a near-seduction.

BSL, Captioned and Audio Described performances will be available in Glasgow.

Also at Live at No.40 is a performance from The Orchestra of Scottish Opera on 17 August. The programme includes Barber’s Adagio for Strings, Copland’s Appalachian Spring, and four songs from Old American Songs (Books 1 and 2) featuring mezzo-soprano and Scottish Opera Emerging Artist Lea Shaw. The concert will close with Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World'.

Scottish Opera general director Alex Reedijk said: “We are delighted to be bringing back Live at No.40 for a second year at our Production Studios, in the heart of Glasgow. For Scottish Opera, this is a journey that began with the promenade production of Pagliacci in Paisley, and outdoor shows of La bohème and Falstaff.

“The success of last summer’s event demonstrated that our audiences are not put off by unpredictable Scottish weather, and are more than happy to come to outdoor performances! We know that many people are still not quite comfortable with returning to an indoor venue, so we hope this provides an opportunity to get the music fix they’ve been so missing. Candide promises to be a spectacular show, and it’s great to be sharing the billing once again with Citizens Theatre, as well as with Maryhill Integration Network, and raise awareness of the work they do in Glasgow.”