Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:48 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From 21st century pop stars to classic British heavy metal, there’s something for everyone coming to the OVO Hydro before Autumn

An incredible array of musicians are set to travel to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro over the warmer months, with a line-up that can easily rival even the biggest UK music festival.

From Kylie Minogue bringing the ‘Tension’ tour to the arena, through to the return of favourites such as Pulp and Scissor Sisters, we’ve pulled together our 29 picks of the biggest events coming to Glasgow's arena before Autumn sets in for another year.

Many of the shows we’ve included still have tickets available - be it at face value or on the reseller market - with the bulk of the shows chosen available now through either Ticketmaster or See Tickets.

So what caught our eye coming to Glasgow’s huge arena? Read on to find out!

1. Andre Rieu - April 5 2025

The King of Waltz, Andre Rieu, will bring his enchanting classical music experience to the OVO Hydro. Expect a night filled with beautiful melodies, lavish costumes, and a grand orchestra, creating a truly unforgettable evening of musical elegance. | Provided

2. Michael Ball and Alfie Boe - April 6 2025

Acclaimed vocal powerhouses Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will grace the stage with their remarkable harmonies. This performance promises a blend of musical theatre classics, contemporary hits, and their signature vocal brilliance, ensuring a captivating night for all. | Chelsea Dusfrene

3. Sean Paul and Ashanti - April 15 2025

Get ready for a high-energy night as dancehall legend Sean Paul and R&B sensation Ashanti take over the OVO Hydro. Expect a vibrant mix of their iconic hits, bringing a wave of nostalgia and contemporary sounds to the Glasgow crowd. | Getty Images

4. GHOST - April 16 2025

The theatrical and enigmatic rock band, GHOST, will deliver a visually stunning and musically intense performance. Their unique blend of heavy metal, theatrical stagecraft, and captivating melodies is set to create a truly immersive experience. | Provided

